Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,144 shares during the quarter. AECOM comprises 2.9% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in AECOM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average of $81.21.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In related news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACM. Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

