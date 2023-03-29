Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $1.33 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,568 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 46,911 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period.

SPLG stock opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

