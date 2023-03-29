Hedera (HBAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $30.88 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $30.88 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00061234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00041085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017791 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001316 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,162,396,686 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,162,396,685.201565 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05882914 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $34,690,646.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.