Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 555 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

RF traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. 937,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,344,288. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.