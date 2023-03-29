Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 156 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,099. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $119.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.74%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.