Hedeker Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 60.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Corteva’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.