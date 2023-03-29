Hedeker Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. 2,099,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,024,639. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

