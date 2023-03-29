Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $748,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.79. 13,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,326. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $132.91 and a 12-month high of $249.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

