Head to Head Survey: TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG) versus Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Morphic and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic -83.38% -16.68% -15.06% TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Morphic and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic 0 0 7 0 3.00 TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Morphic currently has a consensus target price of $65.71, indicating a potential upside of 75.61%.

79.8% of Morphic shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Morphic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Morphic has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Morphic and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic $70.81 million 20.89 -$59.04 million ($1.59) -23.53 TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Morphic.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer in August 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. Its products include Birinapant and SHAPE. The company was founded by Yigong Shi, John M. Gill and Mark A. McKinlay in July 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

