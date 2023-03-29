Head-To-Head Survey: American Tower (NYSE:AMT) vs. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get American Tower alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Tower and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $10.71 billion 8.38 $1.77 billion $3.84 50.23 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $442.61 million 4.48 $82.06 million $0.77 24.62

Profitability

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares American Tower and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 16.49% 15.80% 2.60% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 18.44% 15.90% 3.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Tower and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 1 13 0 2.93 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 0 1 1 0 2.50

American Tower currently has a consensus price target of $259.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.42%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.85%. Given American Tower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Tower is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Volatility & Risk

American Tower has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $6.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. American Tower pays out 162.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

American Tower beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Canada, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Data Centers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.