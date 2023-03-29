Head to Head Survey: Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) and Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) and Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Ovid Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovid Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.28%. Given Ovid Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ovid Therapeutics is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

50.5% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Ovid Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $2.12 million 0.80 -$33.82 million ($3.57) -0.06 Ovid Therapeutics $1.50 million 133.69 -$54.17 million ($0.77) -3.70

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Ovid Therapeutics. Ovid Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acerus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Ovid Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals -924.33% N/A -74.62% Ovid Therapeutics N/A -36.63% -31.46%

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

