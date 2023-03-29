Head-To-Head Review: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) and The Competition

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Faraday Future Intelligent Electric to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -$552.07 million -0.22 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors $44.60 billion $2.45 billion 10.08

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -188.42% -91.66% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors -4,075.29% -25.07% -11.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors 845 2222 3045 137 2.40

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 36.45%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s rivals have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric rivals beat Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

