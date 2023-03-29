HC Wainwright Weighs in on Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Magenta Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magenta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGTA. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Magenta Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Insider Transactions at Magenta Therapeutics

MGTA stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $49.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,558,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Magenta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,059,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,786,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 201.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 531,984 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics



Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Recommended Stories

