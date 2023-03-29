HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 98.60% from the company’s current price.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of PLRX stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,869. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $2,327,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,250. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

