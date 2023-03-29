HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $458.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.53 and a 200 day moving average of $490.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

