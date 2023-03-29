HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $204,680,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.1 %

COP stock opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

