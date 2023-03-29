HB Wealth Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GSBD opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

