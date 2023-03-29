HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at $3,661,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Stock Performance

NYSE:NEU opened at $359.53 on Wednesday. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $280.28 and a twelve month high of $370.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.04.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

About NewMarket

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.