HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,527 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.82.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,792 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $189.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

