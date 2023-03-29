HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,701 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 189.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 2.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 60.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,735 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 22.3% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 60.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.40.

Equifax Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $195.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $243.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.