Haywood Securities Lowers Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target to C$3.50

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CVE:EGLX traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.99. 145,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,926. The company has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of C$0.92 and a 52 week high of C$2.85.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

