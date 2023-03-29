Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €53.00 Price Target

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($89.25) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Price Performance

Shares of WAF stock opened at €64.40 ($69.25) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($56.99) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($164.73). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €71.25.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.