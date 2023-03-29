Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 596 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,484,000 after buying an additional 300,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Corteva by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,782,000 after buying an additional 224,993 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Corteva by 8.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,355,000 after buying an additional 477,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,578,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.