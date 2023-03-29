Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,421 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,151,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,094,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,168,000 after acquiring an additional 51,995 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.94.

Equinix Stock Down 0.7 %

Equinix stock opened at $683.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 88.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $706.27 and a 200-day moving average of $654.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 177.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $2,142,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,631 shares in the company, valued at $15,287,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.