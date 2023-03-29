Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 10,441 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,441 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $254.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.48%.

In related news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

