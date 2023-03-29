Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,933,000 after purchasing an additional 108,815 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $136.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

