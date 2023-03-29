Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.20. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.