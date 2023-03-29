Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HRMY. TheStreet cut Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,151. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 41.44% and a return on equity of 59.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

