Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPGLY. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $205.00.

OTCMKTS:HPGLY traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $162.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 655. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.11. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $237.87.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

