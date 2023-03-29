Hamlin Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,694,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International makes up about 4.0% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Old Republic International worth $113,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 31.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ORI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 230,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,236. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

