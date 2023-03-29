Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $129.46 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,747 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising makes up about 4.6% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Lamar Advertising worth $129,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,257,000 after acquiring an additional 536,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,829,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,015,000 after acquiring an additional 123,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,674,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

Shares of LAMR traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,861. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $119.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 115.74%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

