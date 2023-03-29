Hamlin Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,814 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. M.D.C. makes up about 1.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.31% of M.D.C. worth $52,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at $962,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M.D.C. Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE MDC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,401. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.36.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Featured Articles

