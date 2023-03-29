Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. HSBC increased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of HAL opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Halliburton by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,172 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,196 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,424 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after buying an additional 301,719 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,958 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

