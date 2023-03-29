H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.39. The company had a trading volume of 402,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,834. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $81.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

FUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.75.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $203,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at $701,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the third quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

