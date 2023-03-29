Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.41. 822,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,659,376. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

