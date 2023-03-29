Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,390 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.11. 312,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,133,074. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.06. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

