Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Nano-X Imaging worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after buying an additional 279,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 78,988 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 680,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 404,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

NNOX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. 80,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,751. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

About Nano-X Imaging

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

