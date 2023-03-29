Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for about 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 308.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.91. The company had a trading volume of 29,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,090. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $162.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.27 and its 200 day moving average is $137.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

