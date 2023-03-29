Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 555,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,077,259. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.11%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

