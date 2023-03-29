Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $311.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,572,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,247,758. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.77.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

