Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.12. 197,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,173. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.