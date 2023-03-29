Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,235 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,725 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Boeing by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $409,134,000 after purchasing an additional 190,695 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Boeing Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BA traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.04. 623,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,675. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

