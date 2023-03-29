Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Great Wall Motor stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. 305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $22.86.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

