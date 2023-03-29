Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Shares of GVA traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $40.21. 27,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $44.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter worth $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 38.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GVA shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

