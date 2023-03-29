Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

FAST stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.86. 591,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,066. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

