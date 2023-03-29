Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.60% of John Wiley & Sons worth $13,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $175,812,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $174,063,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $103,588,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $79,761,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 36,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,546. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $56.11.

In other news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

