Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 798 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 2.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $37,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Linde by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after buying an additional 689,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Linde by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,941,000 after buying an additional 203,294 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Linde by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,979,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,784,000 after buying an additional 141,587 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.83. The company had a trading volume of 381,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,360. The firm has a market cap of $171.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $362.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.