Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $9.90 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1,110.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,335 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.18. 1,882,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,148,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,104.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.70. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $94.94.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

