Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after purchasing an additional 479,356 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,334,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,250,000 after purchasing an additional 321,137 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,116,000 after purchasing an additional 289,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11,492.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 123,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.69. 152,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,348. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

