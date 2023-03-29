Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,989 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.51. 1,359,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,891,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.95%.
A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Susquehanna increased their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
