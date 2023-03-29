Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,989 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.51. 1,359,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,891,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Susquehanna increased their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

